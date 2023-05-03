May 3: Seadogs wants Eno to uphold press freedom in A-Ibom

By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE National Association of Seadogs, Atlantic Shores Deck, Eket Chapter has called on the incoming governor of Akwa Ibom State, Pastor Umo Eno, to ensure his administration upheld press freedom.

The association which made the call yesterday via a statement signed by Utibe Ikot, underscored the importance of freedom of the press in the sustenance of democracy.

In the statement which was made available to newsmen in Uyo, Seadogs stressed the need to remind incoming administration in the state that it has obligation to provide an enabling environment for journalists to practice their profession without fear of intimidation, threats, imprisonment, and censorship.

The statement read in part: “The National Association of Seadogs, Atlantic Shores Deck (Eket Chapter), in commemoration of the World Press Freedom Day 2023, is calling on the incoming administration in Akwa Ibom State, led by Pastor Umo Eno, to uphold press freedom and protect the rights of journalists and media practitioners in the State an essential condition for the sustenance of democracy and its dividends.

“Press freedom is an essential pillar to any democracy, especially that of an emerging democracy like Nigeria’s

“Hence, to maintain its role as a watchdog and a check on government, society and business, the media must remain vigilant and committed to the truth which requires a commitment to rigorous fact-checking, independent reporting, and a willingness to challenge the powerful.

“As the eyes and ears of the public, journalists must be able to report upon matters of public interest without fear of arrest or other forms of interference.”

The Seadogs, expressd concern that

press freedom, though, enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, seems continually elusive, as it has been hindered by several factors including obnoxious legislation, inducement by politicians, direct censorship among others.

It paid a glowing tribute to journalists who have sacrificed their comfort, safety, and even lives while performing their functions in the interest of the society.

The Association noted that to strengthen press freedom and free speech, “there is crucial need for increased public awareness of the nexus between press freedom and the other human rights, including the promotion of transparency, accountability, and democracy.

“The National Association of Seadogs, Atlantic Shores Deck (Eket Chapter) therefore salutes the doggedness and resilience of all conscientious journalists and media practitioners”