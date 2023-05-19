May 29th: Outgoing officers must avail themselves for probe, CNG tells anti-graft agencies

… kicks against plots to scuttle handover

By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The Coalition of 52 Northern Groups, CNG, has urged anti-graft agencies of Nigeria to ensure all outgoing officers of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration avail themselves for probing on pending corrupt allegations.

The National Spokesman of the CNG, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, made the call during a press briefing in Abuja on Thursday.

Suleiman said, “We demand that when the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari bows out of office, all key office holders must be asked to clear themselves of all pending corruption and other allegations against them.”

Suleiman also kicked against plots to scuttle the May 29th handover, saying that those who have such plans should be taken as enemies of the state and must face the wrath of the law.

He said, “The CNG observes that just recently, precisely on Monday, May 15, 2023, the Nigeria Police headquarters confirmed that plots to scuttle the May 29th official inauguration of the new administration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and governors at the state level are real.

“We strongly repudiate, in all ramifications, any attempt by any individual or group, to bring about any situation that could lead to scuttling or in anyway postponing the scheduled handover of leadership to the new duly elected federal administration of Bola Tinubu and state governors on May 29.

“We demand that anybody or group found remotely involved with the financing, direct execution or concealing information on this sinister and diabolic scheme, be treated appropriately as a treasonable felon and enemy of the state and fellow citizens.”

The CNG further urged the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC to extend its investigation of corrupt practices to all Ministries, Departments and Agencies of Government.

“We reject the purported plan to limit the searchlight to only outgoing state governors and demand that the EFCC Chairman carries out a holistic probe by extending the beam on the Presidency, Federal Government ministries, parastatals and cabinet members of the outgoing administration.

“We also demand a thorough search into allegations against the EFCC itself as well as the disabling volume of debt amassed for the country by the outgoing administration” the group stated.