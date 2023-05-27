May 29th: Ex-agitator Amagbein warns against plot to thwart Tinubu’s inauguration

…Asks N- Delta youths to occupy Abuja, defend Tinubu’s mandate

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

Niger Delta ex-agitator and founder of the Niger Delta Amagbein Movement, self-styled General Amagbein Boro also known as the ‘Contemporary Isaac Jasper Adaka Boro’, has frowned against treasonable statements in some quarters against the inauguration of the President-elect Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, warning that it was capable of plunging the country into chaos and civil war.

Amagbein, who has continued to fight against oil theft and contribute to maintaining peace in the region expressed displeasure at the effrontery mustered by a selected aggrieved few actors acting the script of an alleged syndicate coupists to thwart the presidential inauguration as reported by the Department of State Services, DSS, to hijack power for their selfish aggrandizement.

He said his group will not allow unscrupulous elements to undermine the security architecture of the country, adding that such attempts will be met with resistance from the creeks of the Niger Delta.

He said: “It is unfortunate that an aggrieved few enemies of state would muster effrontery to challenge our collective resolve, they shall be greeted with our greater will, tension is already brewing, I am calling on all patriots of the Niger Delta to occupy the streets of Abuja chanting songs of victory, stand gallantly strong and defend the mandate of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu against any perceived enemy of democracy.

“I encourage youths that as they occupy Abuja, they must not deter in their course to support security agencies in protecting Tinubu’s mandate and supporting the military to defend the sovereignty of the country under the watch of the present administration.

“I want to further add that the emergence of Asiwaju as President-elect is the collective resolve of the Niger Delta to further the course for restructuring and resource control, I am therefore optimistic that the Tinubu’s administration would look into the issues of the modular refinery and creation of opportunities for the region, a long-awaited dream, that I have been fighting for.”