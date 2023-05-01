May 29: Witches, wizards endorse Tinubu’s inauguration, ask Nigerians to pray for him

The White Witches and Wizards Association of Nigeria, has rallied support for the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on May 29.

The Association also urged Nigerians to pray for a smooth transition of power to the President-elect.

Spokesperson of the group, Okhue Obo, in a statement, assured Tinubu of their efforts to cleanse and detoxify the Abuja environment for him to operate in. They also warned against any attempts by disgruntled politicians to disrupt Tinubu’s inauguration.

Obi claimed that Tinubu was the winner of their spiritual presidential election conducted before the February terrestrial election.

He stated that what the President-elect needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians.

The statement reads, “We welcome Tinubu back to the country. Recall that Tinubu emerged the winner at our group’s spiritual presidential election held about two months ago before the terrestrial February 25 presidential election.

“Now, we have reviewed the volatile developments in the country. We urge the aggrieved parties to give peace a chance because resorting to self-help will do more harm than good to the polity.

“There is no reason for Tinubu to be afraid because all the campaigns of calumny mounted against him are mere distractions. We are currently cleaning and detoxifying the Abuja environment where Tinubu will operate from.

“What Tinubu needs now is prayers of good health and long life from all Nigerians so he could deliver on his Renewed Hope promise for better life for all.”