May 29: We‘ve not issued any programme of events – Enugu State Inauguration Committee

The Enugu State Inauguration Committee has informed the general public that it has not issued or released any programme of events in respect of the inauguration ceremony of the incoming administration of Dr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, on May 29, 2023.

Reacting to the purported programme of events circulating on social media, the Secretary of the inauguration committee, Dr. Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, in a statement said that it is “fake and should be completely disregarded.”

Ogbu-Nwobodo disclosed that “the inauguration committee set up by Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is charged with the responsibility of overseeing the planning and execution of the ceremonies for the inauguration of the Governor-elect, Barr. Peter Mbah and the Deputy Governor-elect, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, slated for May 29, 2023.”

He stated that the inauguration committee will unveil the official programme of events for the inauguration ceremony in due course.