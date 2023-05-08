May 29: Tinubu will fix Nigeria with God’s help – Pastor Adeboye

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu will fix Nigeria with God’s help.

Adeboye gave this assurance at the monthly thanksgiving service at the RCCG Headquarters in Ebute-Metta.

The cleric, represented by his Special Assistant, Pastor Dele Balogun, said Nigeria would prosper under Tinubu’s administration.

The RCCG General Overseer urged Tinubu to fulfil Nigerians’ dream of a new nation.

He stated, “Let us pray for the incoming government that God will support it and give it the Grace to do the right thing.

“Thank God the President-elect has promised to fix Nigeria. If God helps him, Nigeria will prosper in his hands.”

The President-elect would be inaugurated on May 29 as the next President of Nigeria as President Muhammadu Buhari moves out of the Office.

Recall that the Presidential Election Petitions Tribunal in Abuja has struck out the petition by the Action Alliance (AA) challenging the victory of Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The five-member panel held that the petition Justices Haruna Simon Tsammani with Stephen Adah, Bolaji Yusuf, Moses Ugo and Abba Mohammed as members.

The presiding justice, Justice Tsammani held that the dismissal was in line with the provisions of the Electoral Act.

Earlier, two lawyers Oba Maduabuchi (SAN) and Malachy Nwaekpe Esq announced their appearances for the AA.

Both lawyers claimed to have been instructed by different factions of the political parties to withdraw the petition.

The party’s presidential candidate, David Okonigbuan had brought the petition against INEC, APC, Bola Tinubu and Hamza Al Mustapha challenging his exclusion from the election.

The party also fielded Al-Mustapha as the presidential candidate who was listed by INEC.

The respondents in the matter did not object to the withdrawal of the petition.

There are now four petitions left out in the proceedings