May 29: Sen Sani Musa donates N5m to Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

AHEAD of the May 29th Inauguration of President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, Chairman, Senate Services Committee, Senator Sani Musa, APC, Niger East have donated the sum of N5m to a renowned support group, Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA), for the production of customized Ankara fabrics.

Senator Musa who is contesting for the position of Deputy Senate President in the yet-to-be-inaugurated 10th Senate, made the donation yesterday to a Lebanese Textile Company through the Director-General of TSA, Prince Oyelude Oladele.

Prince Oyelude Oladele who disclosed this, said, “As we are planning towards the inauguration of our President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, I am happy to inform all Nigerians especially, The Tinubu-Shettima Ambassadors (TSA) nationwide, that our grand patron, Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa has released the sum of #5m to a Lebanese company for the production of customized Ankara fabrics for the inauguration of our President-Elect and Vice President-Elect.

“I want to assure every TSA member nationwide that the fabrics will be distributed across all the 774 LGAs in Nigeria. We will give it to some of our accessible Senators and Reps-elect.

“We want to thank our leader, Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa 313, for his contributions so far, right from the beginning of the aspiration of our President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima to this moment and as we are planning for the inauguration of the two catalysts of Renewed Hope.

“I want to thank our leader, Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for always been there for the group and for the APC as a party.”

Vanguard recalls l that Senator Musa prior to the February 25th Presidential election, had in December last year received the President-elect, Senator Bola Tinubu at at the Trade Fair Complex, Minna venue of the APC Presidential campaign rally in Niger State where the President-elect commissioned the unified Campaign office donated by the Senator for all APC Candidates in Niger State and the Presidential Candidate.

Senator Musa aside from donating an office complex with a fully equipped ICT office to serve as a situation room during elections, had also donated 100 campaign Vehicles for the APC campaign in Niger state to enable the party win the Presidential and gubernatorial elections.

Speaking while commissioning the office Complex and the Vehicles donated then, Tinubu who commended the Senator for the donation, had said that it was a huge sacrifice made by Senator Musa at a time like that period.