May 29: Sanwo-Olu takes oath of office for second term 

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has taken the oath of office for his second term as governor.

The Chief Judge of Lagos State, Justice Kazeem Alogba administered the oath to signal the beginning of the governor’s second term of four years.

The deputy governor of the state, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, had earlier taken the Oath of Office as Deputy Governor for his second term in office.

Sanwo-Olu was declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election having polled 762,134 votes, while his closest rival, Gbadebo Rhodes-Vivour of the Labour Party, polled 312,329 votes. The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olajide Adediran, came third with 62,449 votes.