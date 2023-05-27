May 29: Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat declare assets ahead inauguration

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his deputy, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, on Saturday submitted their Asset Declaration Forms.

Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat are billed to be inaugurated for the second term in office at Tafawa Balewa Square, TBS, Lagos Island on Monday, May 29, 2023.

The submission was in compliance with paragraph 11 part 1 to the 5th schedule of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria that mandates political office holders to declare their assets on assumption and at the of their term in office.

In a statement by the Media Adviser to the Governor, Gboyega Akosile on Saturday, explained that Sanwo-Olu and his deputy have, by their action, satisfied section 185(1) of the same Constitution that makes it paramount for the political office holders to declare their Assets before they take oath of office.

“The asset declaration was administered to the Governor and his deputy by Professor S.F Ogundare, Board member representing South West zone, and witnessed by Rt. Hon. Taofeek Olawale Abdulsalam, member and Mrs. O Popoola, Lagos State Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau,” Akosile stated.