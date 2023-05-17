May 29: Omoniyi rallies support for Gov Abiodun

….facilitates poverty alleviation scheme for Ogun State tertiary institutions

A former governorship candidate in Ogun State, Chief Adewale Omoniyi, has canvassed support for Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, saying he will consolidate on good governance in his second term.

Omoniyi, who spoke to newsmen in Abeokuta, urged the people of the state to prioritise unity, warning them to refrain from being used by politicians who lost in the elections.

He also said he is confident that Abiodun would fight for the interests of the common man, promising that he would continue to collaborate with the state government.

His words: “We support Governor Abiodun’s work for the stability and economic prosperity of our state, hence, our entreaties for peace and calm to those who are aggrieved about the outcome of the polls in March. Ogun State is bigger than all of us and there can only be one governor at a time. The governor is Prince Dapo Abiodun and he carries the people’s mandate till 2027.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time for all of us to come together to work in unity and achieve greater positive results for our state. What unites us as a state is far more important and substantial than whatever differences exist among us.

“We are complementing the incredible effort of the Gov Dapo Abiodun administration to reduce poverty through our phased and adaptive approach. Just like the government, we believe in investment in human capital and we support a broader approach that can provide grants to poor and vulnerable households and also strengthen food supply chains for poor households.

“This is no politics or an attempt for curry recognition for public office, but a structured mobilisation to ensure the flow of poverty is largely halted especially among youths who are vulnerable to committing crimes and criminalities as a result of unemployment.

“For us, we will continue to work in collaboration with the government of Ogun State and youth organisations to ensure that the policies and programmes of the state government will improve the lives of youths in our state and make them contribute meaningfully to the government economic growth plan and achieve lasting peace and security.”