May 29: Miyetti Allah holds special prayer for Tinubu, new S/East govs 

By Vincent Ujumadu, Awka

THE South East Muslim community under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria ( MACBAN) has held a special Juma’at prayer session for a peaceful transition and successful inauguration of the president-elect, Bola Tinubu and the newly elected governors of Abia, Ebonyi and Enugu states.

The prayer session was held at Ugwuoba, a boundary community between Anambra and Enugu states.

Apart from the president elect, others specifically mentioned were Abia State governor-elect, Dr. Alex Oti, Enugu State governor-elect, Mr. Peter Mbah and Ebonyi State governor- elect, Mr. Francis Nwifuru.

The leader of MACBAN in the zone, Allahaji Gidado Siddiki expressed delight that supporters of the three major political parties in the just concluded 2023 general election; the All Progressive Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the Labour Party (LP) in the South East states attended the prayer session.

Siddiki said: “It is the first time the association and other Muslim Ummah converged in spirit to pour out their hearts in prayer for a peaceful transition and successful inauguration of new administrations in the staoin the South East region and the country at large.

“Today, Friday, the 26th day of May 2023 is significant to us in Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders’ Association of Nigeria as It is the last Friday to the inauguration of a new administration in our country and in many states in Nigeria.

“We of MACBAN, South East Zone, chose to rededicate our place of business and Nigeria to Allah in the prayers.

“As we commend Nigeria to Allah for his guidance and protection, we pray that he grants our leaders the requisite wisdom to administer the nation in such a way that Nigerians will live happily wherever they choose to live without fear of molestation or rejection.

“We pray for a leadership that will restore safety, trust and peace across tribal lines in Nigeria. We pray for a prosperous nation which can only be attained in a peaceful environment.

“We also pray for increased understanding, tolerance and accommodation amongst the peoples of Nigeria and for our leaders to have the zeal and political will to make Nigeria work effectively to enable the country take its rightful place among its peers across the continent of Africa and globally.

“As we pray for the incoming government at the centre and the states, we equally pray for those already occupying offices.

Siddiki, who is also the National Director General (Admin) of MACBAN, urged the President-elect, Mr.Tinubu and the South East governor-elects, especially, to carry every Nigerian along, irrespective of political, tribe, ethnic and religious affiliation.