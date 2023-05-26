May 29: Kano Governor-elect declares assets ahead of inauguration

…vows to mandate political appointees, others to follow suit

By Bashir Bello

Ahead of the May 29th inauguration, the Kano State Governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf, has declared his assets and liabilities in a completed form submitted on Friday to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB, Kano office.

Engr. Abba, who was received by the CCB State Director, Hajia Hadiza Larai Ibrahim, said his earnest declaration of assets is a demonstration of transparency and accountability that will form the bedrock of the incoming administration in the State.

The Governor-elect in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Sanusi Bature Dawakin-Tofa vowed to mandate all public officials including political appointees that will serve in his administration to follow suit of asset declaration.

The statement reads, ”Today, I have fulfilled the constitutional obligation of declaring my assets before assuming the office, May 29.

“The Governor-elect told his host that, public service is a calling; it is a service to humanity and I am always ready to serve having won the confidence of the good people of Kano State.

“Engr. Abba declared that, the coast is now clear for the journey of restoration of sustainable development in all the sectors, where every Kobo of the public fund spent will not only be justifiable but accountable in Kano State under his watch.

“He assured that all the public officials including political appointees that will serve in his administration will be mandated to follow suit of asset declaration as required by the Law,” the statement however reads.