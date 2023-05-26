May 29: Journalist tasks Tinubu on youths inclusion in governance

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, one of Nigeria’s seasoned journalist and social commentator, Moji Danisa has weighed in on the debate on the inclusion of youths in the governance architecture of the incoming administration.

In a statement Friday in Abuja, Danisa said Nigeria urgently needs young professionals like Funmi Ayinke Waheed Adekojo, a young engineer who recently won an award as “Africa’s Best Rated Engineer”.

She emphasized the importance of including young professionals in key decision-making positions which she said would help bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and dynamic energy to the government.

She said; “Funmi Ayinke, an exemplary young professional, has succeeded in her field of engineering and social engineering, impacting her generation by building youths for purposeful contribution to their society.

“Her entrepreneurial journey began with the establishment of Funmi Ayinke Nigeria Limited, a company that specializes in engineering, construction, and procurement. She has received several awards and recognitions for her entrepreneurial prowess, including the prestigious African Women Industrialist Award, Africa’s Best Rated Engineer, and many others”.

According to Danisa, appointing young professionals like Ayinke to the cabinet not only bridges the generational divide but also creates a harmonious synergy between experienced policy makers and emerging leaders.

She emphasized that Nigeria’s government needs fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and dynamic energy to tackle the country’s challenges and take it out of its present near stagnation of its economy.

Danisa also highlighted the importance of young professionals in driving economic growth through innovative startups, attracting foreign investments, and creating jobs, adding that their ability to identify untapped opportunities, streamline bureaucratic processes, and foster public-private partnerships can contribute significantly to Nigeria’s economic transformation and wealth creation.

The broadcaster urged Tinubu to recognize the value of young professionals and offer them the opportunity to shape a brighter future for Nigeria.

“It is by harnessing their talents, expertise, and fresh perspectives, that Nigeria can unlock its true potentials, positioning itself as a leading force in Africa and the global community”, she stated.