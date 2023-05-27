May 29: I’ve doubled Nigeria’s infrastructural fortunes in 8 yrs – Buhari 

President Muhammadu Buhari said he has doubled the Nigeria’s infrastructural fortunes within the period of his eight years administration.

Buhari stated this in a statement via his verified Twitter handle on Saturday.

According to Buhari, Nigeria’s stock of infrastructure to Gross Domestic Product have grew significantly by 20 per cent under his watch.

The outgoing President noted that without investing infrastructures, it would have be tougher exiting poverty.

He said the Nigeria’s rising debt profile should be compared in relation with the Country’s rising assets, investments profiles.

Buhari added that the infrastructural growth recorded under his administration happened when oil revenues plunged, recession and global economic downturns.

He said, “In eight years, I am proud to say that we have doubled Nigeria’s stock of infrastructure to GDP from about 20% to over 40%, and that is no small undertaking.

“This happened when global oil prices plunged to almost zero, when we encountered a recession that was not predicted, when we dealt with a pandemic that was unforeseen and when we are still grappling with the global effects of an ongoing war in Europe.

“Without investing in infrastructure, the road out of poverty is a much tougher one”, he posted.

Recall that Buhari took over the mantle of leadership from former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2025 and was re-elected in 2019.

President Muhammadu Buhari will be handing over to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on Monday May 29.