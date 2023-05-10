May 29: Group urges religious leaders, CSOs to eschew violence, uphold peace

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

Christian and Muslim leaders, youth groups and Civil Society Organizations across Kaduna State have been sensitized by the Global Peace Foundation ( GPF) Nigeria to work towards ensuring that peace prevails ahead of the May 29th inauguration of political office holders in Nigeria.

Country Director of the Global Peace Foundation (GPF) Nigeria, Rev Joseph John Hayab who spoke during a one-day conference organized by the GPF with the theme ” The role of faith leaders in dowsing post-election tension “, told the participants that the post-election period should be peaceful while citizens should not create unnecessary tension and cause havoc.

The conference was attended by Muslim leaders, Christian clergies, representatives of the Christian Association of Nigeria(CAN) and the apex Muslim organisation, Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI); youth and women groups, journalists and politicians, people living with special needs, among others.

According to Rev Joseph Hayab, “We understand ànd appreciate the role of religious leaders and we have just come out of a tense election. The Global Peace Foundation through the support of KDI and the Republican Institute work with these faith leaders to dowse tension in Kaduna State before and during the election. “

“Now that the election is over,we also feel that it’s important to work with them to make sure that it is peaceful before and during the inauguration .”

“We’ve tried to speak to ourselves to clear the air on some of the misgivings, the misconceptions and the misrepresentations that are going on out there. No body stops inauguration of any government or any election that has been announced by INEC, according to our laws.”

“We are simply saying that religious leaders must not make statements that would cause tension,and those who also twist the words of our religious leaders as we saw in one of our very respected religious leader.We want them not to do that.What we simply want is those who have gone to court should pursue their issue in court and if the court rules favourably, good.”

“Those who have been announced as winners at the moment should also be allowed to be inaugurated so that we continue. This country must move on.We would respect people; we would also promote peace.We are doing 2 things. This is what the law says; we are going to respect it.”

‘We should not create unnecessary tension by causing havoc. Let’s maintain peace, let us work together; if along the line the court rules, if the person inaugurated on the 29 is not the winner, he will vacate the seat.There is no need for killing, no need for counter accusations; attacking each other .We simply must help this country move on.We simply must help this country work.”

“The tenure of this administration will end on May 29.Those who have been announced by INEC would be inaugurated. Don’t kill anybody because of anybody. If your friend or your brother is not announced as winner, let him go to court. If the court finds out that his case is genuine,they may even rule in his favour and he may also be inaugurated.”

“But for now; both clerics, youths and politicians, all stakeholders, everybody, be careful what you say that could trigger problem .Nigerians are tired of shedding blood everyday. Nigerians are tired of hearing stories of death everyday.”

“We’ve reminded ourselves what’s going on in Sudan. We saw the drama is Sudan, the pains our young children felt before they were evacuated from Sudan.Imagine if it happens here where do we go?How do we do?”

“So we are pleading with people let’s not allow this whole thing to become another thing.It’s simple, if we do not die after the election, we shouldn’t die because of the inauguration,” he said.