May 29: Ganduje to hand over power today

By Bashir Bello

KANO — The outgoing governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje will today, Sunday perform the official handing over of the affairs of the state to the governor-elect, Engr. Abba Kabir Yusuf.

A statement by the outgoing commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Muhammad Garba said the event is to take place at the Government House, Kano by 9:00 pm on Sunday.

He said already, the Kano State Government Transition Committee has communicated the development to the Transition Committee of the governor-elect.



Garba pointed out that, “the two committees have met within the week during which a handing over document was presented to the governor-elect committee and also worked out a harmonised agenda on the handing over ceremony.

“Governor Ganduje would shortly after the event depart for Abuja as head of the Kano delegation to the inauguration of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Monday, May 29.

“The governor’s departure was also necessitated to beat the deadline for the closure of Nnamdi Azikwe Internation Airport, Abuja for the inauguration ceremony,” the outgoing Commissioner noted.

Garba however called on people to continue to pray for peace and development in the state.