May 29: Ganduje orders commissioners, other political appointees to handover

By Bashir Bello

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has ordered his Commissioners and other political appointees to hand over the affairs of their offices in line with established procedures ahead of the May 29th transition in the state.

The Governor in a letter dated May 22nd, 2023 from the office of the secretary to the state government and signed by Permanent Secretary, Research, Evaluation and Political Affairs Directorate, REPA, Bilkisu Shehu Maimota ordered the persons to handover latest by May 26th.

The letter reads in part, “As the 2nd tenure of His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, expires on 29th May, 2023, it is deemed necessary for all Public Officers holding political appointments to handover the affairs of their offices in line with established procedure.

“In this vein, I am to formally request such public officers holding political appointments, these include honourable Commissioners, Special Advisers, Chief Executives of Parastatals/Government owned Companies, Senior Special Assistants, Special Assistants, Personal Assistants, Board Members e.t.c (except Kano State Civil Servants holding the positions of Executive Secretaries and Managing Directors of Parastatals and Government-owned Companies) to hand-over the affairs of their offices including all Government properties in their possession to Permanent Secretaries or Directors Administration & General Services/Directors Personnel Management (DPM) as the case may be latest by Friday, 26th May, 2023 and forward copy of the Handover Notes to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government for records.

“It should be noted however, that public officers appointed into organizations that are commissions (tenure based) and whose tenure has not expired should continue to hold office as stipulated by relevant laws governing their appointments.”.

Ganduje concluded by expressing his gratitude and sincere appreciation for the contributions the political appointees rendered towards the development of the State.