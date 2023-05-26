May 29, end of politics, beginning of governance – Yiaga 

Mr Samson Itodo, the Executive Director of Yiaga Africa, has said that the inauguration of the incoming government, come May 29, marks the end of politics and the beginning of governance for all elected public office holders.

Itodo said this on Friday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja.

He said that all hands must be on deck, and Nigerians must hold the government accountable to ensure that it delivers on its mandates and campaign promises.

“I just left a meeting where young people were inspired to rethink what a new Nigeria should look like, which is a Nigeria that values integrity and a Nigeria that is built on the patriotic spirit of its citizens, a Nigeria where justice is for all and not for a few and a very prosperous Nigeria.

“We are just coming out of the elections, politics is over and its now time for governance.

“Politicians who have been elected need to know that they have new jobs and they have to deliver on their campaign promises and citizens need to hold these leaders who made promises to account,” he said.

He urged Nigerians to remain hopeful for a better country, to contribute to nation building and not project negative narratives of the country on any platform.