May 29: Benue transition committees bicker over handover notes

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The transition committees set up separately by the outgoing government in Benue state and that of the Governor-elect have engaged in war of words over the submission of supposed handover notes to the latter.

The Chief Mike Iordye led transition committee set up by the Governor-elect, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia to work with the transition committee set up by Governor Samuel Ortom, headed by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Prof. Anthony Ijohor, issued a statement in Makurdi alleging among others that it was yet to receive handover notes from the outgoing government.

The statement read in part, “the general public will recall that the Benue State Government had on the March 22, 2023 constituted a Transition Committee that is to prepare for handover to the incoming administration on May 29, 2023.

“This Committee was to complete their assignment within three weeks, which means the report should have been ready April 15, 2023.

“Incidentally, at our joint meeting with the outgoing administration’s team on April 27, 2023 the SSG informed us of the inability to get the reports ready but that he will arrange for Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs, to brief us in one week’s time on his return from his trip abroad.

“This lackadaisical attention to a serious matter like this calls for concern, as this information is necessary to enable our smooth takeoff on the 29th May, 2023.

“We therefore, urgently demand the release of the following from the outgoing administrationm: a Comprehensive Handover Notes covering the period of the outgoing administration i.e. 2015 – 2023 for all MDAs including the Debt Profile and the state of finances of the State. Organize an inspection tour of all ongoing projects. Any ongoing negotiations that are not yet frozen as contract. Updated Employee List for State and Local Governments and payroll for the month of November 2022.

A Comprehensive list of IDPs and their respective camps. Pension Payroll for the month of February 2020 for the State pensioners and that of the local governments. And any other vital information that may be of use to the incoming administration.”

Reacting however, the Chairman of the state government’s Transition Committee, Prof. Ijohor in a statement captioned, ‘Benue doesn’t have a parallel government’ said he read the statement by the Rev. Fr. Alia’s committee which accused his committee of delaying its work; and also demanded for handover notes from MDAs covering 2015-2023.

He said “It must be stated in unequivocal terms that the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria does not provide for a parallel government in any state. Governor Samuel Ortom remains the Governor of Benue State till May 29, 2023, and he is expected to handover to the Governor-elect and not a transition committee. The demand made by the team of the Governor-elect is therefore unconstitutional and an aberration.

“The Benue State Transition Committee already held its inaugural meeting where it was agreed that Government MDAs will subsequently brief the Committee.

“We expect the team of the incoming Governor to cooperate with the outgoing administration for a smooth transition of power, instead of going to the press to raise unfounded alarms.”