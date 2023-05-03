May 29: Ayinde, Omotoso, Sanwo-Olu, Hamzat, lead 22-man inauguration c’ttee

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A 22-man inauguration committee to coordinate the activities for the May 29 swearing-in ceremony of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat’s second term in office has been constituted.

Commissoner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso announced this on Wednesday evening, in a statement.

The committee is led by the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Tayo Ayinde, as Chairman and a former Commissioner for Education in Lagos State, Mrs. Olayinka Oladunjoye, as Vice-Chairman.

Members to serve on various sub-committees that will organise the inauguration include: the Deputy Chief of Staff, Gboyega Soyannwo; Abayomi Oluyomi; Omotoso; Engr. (Mrs.) Aramide Adeyoye; Olawale Musa; Sukanmi Oyegbola; Bayo Ogunlana and Dr. A. W. Olarinmoye.

Other members on the list are: Kolade Alabi; Bolaji Durojaiye; Tunde Onigbanjo; Adetoun Sanwo-Olu; Tejumade Lawal; Belinda Aderonke Odeneye; Kunle Fagbemi; Fola Hamzat; Simi Mosuro; Dr. Hakeem Shittu and Mrs. Ayiri Oladunmoye.

Mrs. Adenike Akanbi, as Secretary of the committee, which also has the Special Adviser on Education, Tokunbo Wahab and Mr. Bimbo Onabanjo as members.

“The committee has started work” Omotoso stated.