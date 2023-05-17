May 29: ANRP candidate, Omoniyi, rallies support for Gov Abiodun 

A former governorship candidate of the Abundant Nigeria Renewal Party, ANRP, in Ogun State, Mr. Adewale Omoniyi, yesterday, canvassed support for Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State, saying he will continue his good work.

Omoniyi, who spoke to newsmen, in Abeokuta, urged the people of the state to prioritise unity, warning them to refrain from being used by politicians who lost in the governorship elections.

He also said he is confident that Abiodun would fight for the interests of the common man, promising that he would continue to collaborate with the state government.

His words: “We support Governor Abiodun’s work for the stability and economic prosperity of our state, hence, our entreaties for peace and calm to those who are aggrieved about the outcome of the polls in March. Ogun State is bigger than all of us and there can only be one governor at a time. The governor is Prince Dapo Abiodun and he carries the people’s mandate till 2027.

“Now that the elections are over, it is time for all of us to come together to work in unity and achieve greater positive results for our state. What unites us as a state is far more important and substantial than whatever differences exist among us.

“We are complementing the incredible effort of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration to reduce poverty through our phased and adaptive approach. Just like the government, we believe in investment in human capital.”