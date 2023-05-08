Max Air: Plane tyre burst normal in aviation industry – AON

*Says, airline among safest globally

By Prince Okafor

Airline Operators of Nigeria, AON, has reinstated that air plane ‘tyre burst’ is an incident that happens occasionally in the industry and does not determines airline’s safety standards.

This is coming against the backdrop of the sensational reporting of the incident involving Max Air flight that had an emergency landing and suffered burst tyre at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

The development which usually occurs due to the sudden loss of air pressure in a tyre, causing it to deflate rapidly

The airlines body said such exaggerated report creates unnecessary fears in the minds of the flying public.

According to a statement issued by its Vice President and Chairman of Air Peace, Allen Onyema, such incident can happen to any airline.

“Yesterday, an aircraft belonging to Max Air which took off from Yola Airport had a tyre burst on landing at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

“No passenger or crew was hurt in the incident as all passengers and crew were safely evacuated.

“While we thank God Almighty for his protection of all on board that aircraft, we, in AON, decry the penchant for sensational reporting anytime such incident occurs.

“Tyre bursts occur now and then in the industry and has nothing to do with the airline’s safety standards. Such reports only tend to create unnecessary fears in the minds of the unsuspecting flying public and, as such, counter productive.

“Max Air is safe with good safety record and therefore should not be ridiculed because of this incident.

“AON states that Max Air is one of the safest airlines in the world and should not be ridiculed because of this incident. Tyre burst can happen to any airline in the world.

“We plead with the flying public to be mindful of the consequences of sensationalizing such occurrences in aviation, as it may be used by outsiders to affect the county’s rating.

“All Nigerian airlines are under a very strict oversight by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), hence no room for unsafe practices by any Nigerian airline. This tyre burst incident does not and, will never, detract from Max Air’s well-known safety standards,” the statement added.