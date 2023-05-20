Matawalle’s $2m bribe against Bawa, a hoax — EFCC claims

…Says it can’t join issues with a suspect under probe

…To block outgoing govs under scrutiny from fleeing after May 29

Soni Daniel, Abuja

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has described the claim by Zamfara State Governor, Bello Muhammed Matawalle, that its Chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa was after him for refusing to give him $2m bribe, as a hoax.

The Spokesman for the EFCC, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a late-night statement made available to Vanguard that the outgoing Zamfara governor invented the story in order to blackmail Bawa and the commission but that the agency would not dignify such spurious allegation with a response and challenged the governor to go ahead and present whatever evidence he has against the EFCC Chairman to prove his claim.

The Spokesman said,”The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission has been drawn to a trending interview granted to the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation, BBC, by Bello Muhammed Matawalle, governor of Zamfara State, where he allegedly made wild bribery allegations against the Executive Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa

“Matawalle’s recourse to mudslinging is symptomatic of a drowning man clutching at straws. But despite the irritation of his phantom claims, the Commission will not be drawn into a mud fight with a suspect under its investigation for corruption and unconscionable pillage of the resources of his state.

“If Matawalle will be taken seriously, he should go beyond sabre-rattling by spilling the beans – provide concrete evidence as proof of his allegations.

“Again, the commission wishes to alert the public about plans by some of the alleged corrupt politically exposed persons to flee the country ahead of May 29.

“The commission is working in close collaboration with its international partners to frustrate these escape plans and bring those involved to justice”.