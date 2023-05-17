Matawalle worked for Tinubu’s succes in N/West — Groups

Matawalle

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A group, the Northwest Support Groups for Tinubu 2023, has said that Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara state worked actively for the emergence of the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu during the last Presidential election.

Speaking at a press conference in Kaduna, the leader of the groups, Comrade Khalid Shehu Kaoho, said the attention of the North-West Support Groups for Asiwaju has been called to a video clip in which a certain element was making dubious claims of being part of those responsible for the electoral victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC and it’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Zamfara State.

“We are compelled to react to these blatantly false claims because we are a critical factor in the Asiwaju campaign and should know those directly or remotely associated with the victory in all the North-West states and some states in other zones.”

“In our capacity as such, the only person that closely identified with our activities and in various forms, actively supported our every move to promote the Asiwaju and the APC, was the Governor of Zamfara State, Mohammed Bello Matawalle in his capacity as the North- West coordinator of the Tinubu campaign.”

“Matawalle was almost the only man who showed real commitment to what we were doing by way of logistics, monitoring and guidance. Beyond this untiring support for groups, the Matawalle took the pain as well, to patiently pay personal visits to all the clerics, leaders and elders we suggested, and was able to persuade them to the Asiwaju course.”

“At the risk of overstating the matter, we can boldly say that outside of the Matawalle, any other claim and the claimant are fake, false and a blatant attempt to reap where one did not sow.”

“The entity featured in the video is simply an impostor, not known to our group, and never related with us in any way and at whatever material time. He must be one of those dubious gold diggers that infest our political environment making capital out of other people’s toil and sweat.”

“By this, we call on the President-elect to be wary of such political merchants that parade themselves as significant factors whereas they are inconsequential, hypocritical and self-centred. This much is proved by the impostor himself when he openly said in the video that he deserves some form of reward from the president-elect and the APC,” he said.