Massive spill in A-Ibom community as vandals burst oil pipeline

…36 storage tanks uncovered, youths to be engaged for surveillance

By Harris Emanuel

Oil thieves have tampered with crude pipeline in Uyenghe, Mbo Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State, causing massive spill and destruction of the environment.

It was gathered that the pipeline vandals worked with unscrupulous persons within the community to pull off the illicit but money spinning deal.

According to sources, the pipeline was cut at several points to siphon the crude oil, which spilled and devastated the pristine but fragile ecosystem.

Informed sources told Vanguard that the oil thieves constructed no fewer than 36 storage tanks to ease their operations in the forest. .

National Youth President of Uyenghe, Augustine Nkwobia, said the youths had been engaged by the oil firms to destroy the facilities, describing the dismantling exercise as tedious.

He estimated that it would take the youths not less than two months to dismantle the tanks.

Unconfirmed reports claimed the companies may engage the services of youths in the community to monitor and protect the pipelines from future attack.

A concerned individual simply identified as Engineer Bassey, while expressing dismay over the way the spill is being handled, said: “When there is a spill, the first thing you have to do is clean up and secure the environment. What I have observed in Uyenghe is that when there is a spill they would use sand to cover it up.

“The effect of this current spill is devastating. If it doesn’t affect the community today, it will definitely affect it in the future.

“If you say that the spill was as a result of sabotage, it does not mean that you should not clean up the environment. In clean-up, you do not pour sand to cover the spill.

“Therefore, my candid advice is that they should do the needful by ensuring that the clean-up and remediation are done and completed in earnest and have it inspected and certified by NOSDRA.”

Check revealed that the Joint Investigation Visit involving the oil firms, the community and National Oil Spill Detection and Response Agency, NOSDRA, as well as other regulatory agencies and the Post Clean-up Inspection, PCI, has been carried out and samples taken to Port Harcourt for further examination.

However, no official of Universal Energy Resource Limited or Savannah Energy operators of the OML 14 was willing to talk officially on the incident despite a formal request.

Security agencies are said to have been on the trails of the fleeing masterminds of the heinous crime.