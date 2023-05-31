Marz releases breakup guide with ‘Whatever’

Fast rising singer, Marz has dropped his first release of 2023. An Afropop number complemented by Solid Keys’ thumping production, the song titled ‘Whateva’ is a playboy’s guide to letting go, which curates Marz’ romantic experience into a story of love lost.



Melodious, rhythmic and sentimental in its delivery, ‘Whateva’ effectively paints a relatable imagery of moving on and love’s probable impermanence.



‘‘At a point in life, we all have someone we want to get over. Whateva’ is just saying- that’s part of life. We love, and sometimes we don’t last forever. Life doesn’t stop’’ Marz said.



Employing log drums, thumping bassline and choral melodies, the song is energetic in delivery despite its solemn message. Marz employs a tongue in cheek approach to breakups.