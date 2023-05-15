Marriage therapist tells couples how to overcome hearsay, foster healthy relationships

By Idowu Bankole

Oladejo Oluwatosin, a successful female entrepreneur, marriage therapist, influencer, and motivational speaker, is urging married couples to resist the influence of hearsay and focus on strengthening their relationships.

Oluwatosin, also known as Abobbysneh, is the founder of AB Wines, a growing wine business in Lagos.

She is making a significant impact in her community by fostering healthier relationships and empowering couples to communicate effectively.

Born as the second child in a family of six, Oluwatosin faced numerous challenges throughout her life. Despite these obstacles, her passion for speaking the truth and helping others led her to pursue a career as a marriage therapist. “I love saying the truth, and I love what I do,” she said. Her dedication to truth-telling has allowed her to build trust with her clients and establish a reputation for honesty and integrity.

Oluwatosin believes that the key to a successful marriage is to avoid letting gossip and hearsay impact the relationship. “Married people should stop listening to hearsay; it will destroy their home,” she said.

She explains that hearsay can cause unnecessary tension, mistrust, and conflict between couples. Instead, she advises couples to focus on open communication, active listening, and understanding each other, rather than giving in to external influences.

One of the primary challenges Oluwatosin sees in her practice is the tendency for couples to rely on information from friends, family, and social media.

Often, this information is not accurate or helpful, leading to confusion and discord within the relationship. By encouraging couples to communicate directly with each other and create a safe space for honest conversations, Oluwatosin helps them build a solid foundation for their partnership.