Mark mourns Dokpesi

Dokpesi

***Describes him as a patriotic Soldier

***Dokpesi was a Pathfinder, Senator Nnamani

By Henry Umoru, ABUJA

FORMER President of the Senate, Senator David Mark has said that with

the death of DAAR Communications founder, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Nigeria as a country has lost a political giant who believed in and worked for the sanctity of our unity as a people.

Mark in a statement yesterday has lamented his death, describing Dokpesi as a patriotic soldier.

In a statement yesterday by his Media Adviser, Paul Mumeh, Senator David Mark while reacting to the demise of Dokpesi, stated that the consummate politician and media giant was a great leader who stood to be counted when it mattered.

The President of the Senate who noted that Dokpesi’s pioneering role in the struggle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and pointed out that his exit has created a huge vacuum that would be hard to fill, said, ” Dokpesi was the Visionary leader who pioneered the emergence of private broadcasting in Nigeria with AIT television and Ray Power Fm radio.

“He was Unarguably a trailblazer. He was a jinx breaker. He was a very courageous man. He was a goal-getter who has no room for excuses.

“His exit at this time is devastating. He was so passionate about the development of Nigeria. We shall miss his robust and positive contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria.

“The media industry and indeed the nation has lost a visionary leader, and the void left by his death will be felt by many.

“I pray that his legacy and contributions continue to inspire and influence the media industry for years to come.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the immediate family, friends, and colleagues as they mourn the loss of this great man.”

Similarly, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Cooperation & Integration in Nigeria/NEPAD, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani, Enugu East has described the death of the founder of DAAR Communications Limited, High Chief Raymond A. Dokpesi as a monumental loss to the nation.

The former Enugu State Governor while reacting to the death of Dokpesi, lamented that the nation has lost an uncommon nationalist who was passionate about the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerians.

Nnamani who noted that the astute politician and media giant was a man of the people whose goodwill cut across religious and ethnic boundaries in Nigeria and beyond, recalled Dokpesi’s pioneering role in the battle for the enthronement of democracy in Nigeria and the rule of law.

Nnamani who lamented that Dokpesi departed when his services to the nation were mostly needed, said, ” Dokpesi’s Frontline role in the emergence of private broadcasting in Nigeria with AIT television and Ray Power Fm radio as well as 24-hour broadcasting is worthy of commendation.

The Senator who described Dokpesi as a jinx breaker pointing out that he was a very courageous man who never quits, said, “Dokpesi’s departure at this time is devastating . We shall miss his bold, frank and positive contributions to the socio-economic and political development of Nigeria”.

Nnamani urged the media industry, his immediate family, friends and colleagues of Dokpesi to take solace in the fact that the late media icon laid a solid foundation upon which his successors can build upon.

He prayed that his legacies and contributions continue to inspire and influence the media industry for years to come.