Many injured as bus conveying Intending Saudi Pilgrims crashes in Abuja

The burnt vehicles involved in the accident.
By David Odama, Lafia
An 18-seater bus conveying prospective Saudi pilgrims from Nasarawa State to Abuja has been involved in an auto crash, Wednesday, along Kara, Keffi-Abuja road
An eyewitness account told our correspondent that the accident occurred around Kara, Keffi Local Government Area of the state shortly after an 18-seater bus conveying the prospective pilgrims left Nasarawa en route to Abuja.
No official statement has been issued by the Pilgrim’s authority on the incident.
Details of the accident are still sketchy but it was gathered that some occupants of the vehicle sustained various degrees of injuries and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention
It was not however very clear whether there were losses of lives as of the time of filling the report.
Details later…
