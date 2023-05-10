Many hospitalised after taking local tea at wedding in Kano 

Several persons have reportedly been hospitalized over suspected in-take of local tea at a wedding party in Kano.

According to local reports, the incident happened on Tuesday, in the Sheka Area of Kumbotso Local Government Area of the state.

An elder brother of the bride, Sanusi Yahaya told reporters that he suspected the tea was made of a different type of leaf and not the popular Zakami leaf.

According to Yahaya, two among the people, who drank the tea died after taking the tea, while a few others were hospitalized, with some intoxicated, but recovered.

He said some of the victims were not from the area and were not invited to the wedding party, adding that they were just passers-by, who decided to drink the tea.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa has yet to confirm any casualty.

He said nobody has lodged any official report of the incident to the police.

The police PPRO, however, added that they are following up the case to find out the true situation of things.