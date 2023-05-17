Home » Sports » Manchester City crush Real Madrid to reach Champions League final
Sports

May 17, 2023

Manchester City crush Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City crush Real Madrid to reach Champions League final

Manchester City produced a stunning performance to reach the Champions League final as Bernardo Silva’s double put Real Madrid to the sword in 4-0 thrashing that secured a 5-1 aggregate win for the English champions on Wednesday.

Eder Militao’s own goal and Julian Alvarez’s strike in stoppage time rounded off a memorable night for Pep Guardiola’s men as they moved to within three wins of matching Manchester United’s treble in 1998/99.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.