Man Utd reduce De Gea’s wage in new contract

Manchester United goalkeeper, David De Gea has reportedly agreed to a new contract at the club.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s current deal expires this summer, although United have the option to extend it for another 12 months.

United did not want to activate the one-year option they held on De Gea’s contract, which saw him earn more than £350,000 per week when the club were in the Champions League.

With the club announcing losses in their financial results and an increasng wage bill, they sought to keep De Gea at the club with a lower salary but over longer terms, which was eventually agreed, according to Telegraph UK.

It is understood the 32-year-old has taken a “significant wage cut” in exchange for a longer deal with incentives for matches played.