Man United told to pay £140m for Osimhen

English Premier League side, Manchester United have been told to pay £140m to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen this summer.

The Nigerian international has emerged as a top target for United following his phenomenal display for the Serie A champions this season.

According to The Mirror, the Red Devils had their scouts in attendance for Napoli’s Champions League clash against Milan last month and have identified the Nigerian as the man to lead their attack next season.

The 24-year-old is enjoying one of the best moments of his career with Napoli this season as he currently tops the Italian Serie A scorers chart with 23 goals, three more than Inter Milan’s Lautaro Martinez, who is in second position with 20 goals

Osimhen’s teammate Kim, 26, already seems destined for Old Trafford despite only moving to Naples last year.

A deal for Kim is said by Naples-based Il Mattino to be in place with the player having no doubts about joining United.

With that almost sealed, Man United believed they could push for Osimhen whom Napoli do not consider as one of their ‘untouchable’ players, according to the Mirror.