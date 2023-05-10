Man United take decision on move for Osimhen

Napoli’s Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen reacts during the Italian Serie A football match between Napoli and Atalanta on March 11, 2023 at the Diego-Maradona stadium in Naples. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP)

Manchester United have ended their interest in signing Victor Osimhen from Italian champions Napoli.

According to Football Insider, United are concerned that the Nigeria international is without experience of playing in the Premier League.

The Red Devils had been one of the elite clubs chasing Napoli striker after his sterling displays for the Partenopei this season.

Osimhen has scored 28 goals in all competitions for Luciano Spalletti’s side this season.

Man United are now set to look elsewhere as they target a top-class forward capable of launching them into next season’s Premier League title race.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane remains their number one priority and top target as he enters the final years of Spurs contract.