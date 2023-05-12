Man United make U-turn on Fiorentina midfielder Sofyan Amrabat

Manchester United are considering exploring possible alternatives to sign former target Fiorentina midfielder, Sofyan Amrabat.

The Red Devils were being linked with the Moroccan defensive midfielder with a view to a summer move.

However, transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano reports there is no contact between United and Amrabat’s representatives at present.

The 26-year-old was on the club’s radar, and according to Talkfootball, the Moroccan might as well return to the target list.

United have found it tough to retain possession in games, and Amrabat fits the bill having a sturdy midfielder versed in keeping and recovering balls.

The Red Devils would, however, have it demanding pulling the deal off as they face a fierce competition from a long-standing suitor, Barcelona.