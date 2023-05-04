Man jailed for posing as African-American lady to defraud victims

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Abuja Zonal Command, today, May 3, 2023, arraigned one Adama Omika David before Justice I. Mohammed of the FCT High Court Gwagwalada, Abuja on one count charge bordering on cheating by impersonation.

The charge reads, “that you, Adama Omika David sometime in 2022 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court did cheat by personation when you pretended to be a Black American from the United Kingdom while chatting with one El fofo in the social media platform, Telegram, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 321 of the Penal Code Law, 1990 (Laws of the Federation, 2004) and punishable under Section 324 of the same Act”.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the charge. Based on his plea, Justice Mohammed convicted and sentenced him to 6 months in prison with an option of N50, 000 (Fifty Thousand Naira) fine.