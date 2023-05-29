Man in urgent need of N14m for kidney transplant begs Nigerians

By Japhet Davidson

For Chigozie Henry Ogburogu (b.1985) from Ndiuche, Arondizuogu, Imo State, to be alife is dependent on the goodwill of Nigerians, this is because of a debilitating kidney problem that requiires the sum N14m for transpalnt.

Until five years ago, Chigozie was a vibrant, young man, looking into the future with optimism. His parents, Mazi Donatus Ogborogu and Mrs Chisoro Ogborogu, weren’t a wealthy family, but they were determined to give him the best of life.

Sadly, his father, who was the breadwinner of the family, died five years ago. Worse still, his elder brother, who took over responsibilities of catering to the needs of the entire family, died barely two years ago.

Chigozie was now left with his mother, a petty trader, who has, since then, been overburdened with the responsibilities of taking care of him and his younger ones in a tough Nigerian economy.

An optimistic young man, Chigozie was also pursuing his admission to a university when this chain of adversities plunged his family into hopelessness. So he had to drop the academic ambition to go into business to see how he could fend for himself and his stricken family.

Things, however, took a turn for the worse when what appeared like a kidney problem appeared from the blue in October, 2022. Last November, he was diagnosed with kidney damage at St Charles Bromeo Hospital, Onitsha. It was further confirmed by University Teaching Hospital, Nnewi, and Federal Medical Centre, Owerri. He is currently undergoing dialysis therapy in New Hope Hospital, Onitsha.

He has been referred to Zenith Hospital, Abuja, and Federal Medical Centre, Umuahia, as the hospital where he could have kidney transplant, which would cost almost N14 million.

Chigozie has, therefore, appealed to members of the public to come to his rescue to save his future and that of his family, which fate had made him a breadwinner.

“We need about N14 million naira for the urgent kidney transplant. We need N13.5 million for the transplant while care is estimated at N500,000. So far, we have received support to the tune of N4 million, but we still need N10 million.

“I will forever remain grateful to anybody or groups who are willing to support me to overcome this kidney problem. Tomorrow, it may be my turn to help others in need. Don’t let me die. Please, help me,” he pleaded.

For further inquiries, you can contact Chogozie Ogborogu’s mother, Mrs Chisoro, on 08063097250, or Chigozie Ogborogu himself on 08039194549. Account to pay is: Chigozie Henry Ogborogu. Fidelity Bank, 6160102342.