MAN, CPPE to FG: 2023 fiscal policy ‘ll harm economy

By Tunde Oso

THE Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) and the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprises (CPPE) have kicked against some provisions of the 2023 fiscal policy measures by the Federal Government, stating that they are inimical to the growth of the manufacturing sector and the entire business community.

In separate reactions sent to Vanguard MAN and CPPE said the policy release, especially in its timing sent negative signals to the business community with negative implications for existing and potential investors, while some tax and import duty provisions in the 2023 Fiscal Policy Measures of the Federal Government may adversely affect the economy.

MAN Director General, Mr. Segun Ajayi-Kadir, explained that the increases in excise tax for 2023 and 2024 provisioned in the policy came as a surprise to MAN more so that MAN had actively participated in its deliberations and presented its positions on the measures.

Ajayi-Kadir also noted that meetings with government informed the association that the 2023 proposals on additional excise tax increases were being stepped down until further consultations on the 2023 Finance Bill.

“Based on that, manufacturers had finalised their annual strategies and projections, while exporting members had concluded pricing negotiations for orders to the end of that fiscal period,” he said.

According to MAN, “It is worrisome that the current situation is indicative of inconsistency in government policy, given that industries that are affected by excise tax administration, already made three year strategic plans based on the agreed calendar.

“This, in our opinion, may create credibility issues for the country with existing and potential investors, impacting Foreign Direct Investments (FDI) and the country’s Ease of Doing Business index among other implications.

“It is alarming that the implementation of the 2022 to 2024 approved excise road map, as contained in the 2022 Fiscal Policy, which commenced on June 1, 2022; has unfortunately not even been implemented for up to one year, before government decides to engage in policy inconsistency.”

Dr. Muda Yusuf, Director/CEO of CPPE, stated that fiscal policy measures must seek to ensure a good balance between objectives of revenue generation, boosting domestic production, enhancing the welfare of citizens and promoting economic growth among others.

“These policy measures failed to reckon with the multifarious challenges which industry operators are currently grappling with.

“The implications for the sector include drop in sales, loss of direct and indirect jobs, risk of decline in profitability and shareholder value and elevated risk of smuggling products,” Yusuf said.

The CPPE boss also expressed concerns over the import duty of 45 per cent on iron and steel products, saying, “the country currently contends with high cost of construction of both public and private properties.”