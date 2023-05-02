Man City ‘world’s best team’, deserve to win treble – Xavi

Barcelona coach Xavi Hernandez has backed Manchester City to go ahead and win a ‘deserved’ treble this season.

According to Xavi, Pep’s City are the ‘best team in the world’.

City sit on the summit of the Premier League table with one point clear of Arsenal who have a game in hand.

Pep Guardiola’s side also booked their place in the Champions League semifinal with a 4-1 aggregate win over Bayern Munich and face champions Real Madrid later this month.

City are also in the final of the FA Cup where they will take on arch rivals Manchester United on June 3.

Asked if it would be fair for City to win the treble, Xavi said in Monday’s news conference: “Yes, it would be. For me it’s the best team in the world. They have the best coach and for us, the football they play, is a mirror to look at. It would be a very fair treble.”