Malami, great help in humanitarian work-—UMAR FAROUQ

ABUJA-Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has commended the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Dr. Abubakar Malami SAN for his contributions towards the growth of the Humanitarian Ministry.

Umar Farouq, who made the commendation in her goodwill message at the launch of his autobiography, titled “Traversing the Thorny Terrain of Nigeria’s Justice Sector ; My Travails and Triumphs,” held yesterday at the NAF Conference Centre, Abuja, described the role of the Minister of Justice as a difficult terrain, which he has steered with diligence and unequalled sacrifice.

“As the chief law officer of the Federation, the guardian of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the representative of the Federal Government in all legal proceedings, the role of the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice is no doubt one of the most important and difficult portfolios in the Public Service.

“Mr Malami’s support to the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development at any given instance will always be remembered and his place in the growth of the Ministry will always be secured”.

Umar Farouq commended the launch of Malami’s autobiography, stating that the book will give an insight into the difficulties in administering justice in the country.

“I commend Dr. Malami and everyone associated with the launch of this autobiography. This book will give insight into the uphill task of carrying out the dual functions of the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice as provided in our Constitution. I sincerely wish you greater heights as you continue your journey in life and I call on participants to support the promotion of this book to ensure its widespread distribution.”