Makurdi ethanol firm installs N7.5bn ETP to check pollution

.,.says recent discharge into Benue River accidental

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The management of Makurdi based ethanol producing firm, Pure Biotech Company says it has installed a N7.5billion state-of-the-art functional Effluent Treatment Plant, ETP at its factory to ensure that all liquid and solid wastes are pre-treated, recycled and/or re-used.

Recall that the firm was on April 17th April 2023 sealed for two weeks by the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, NESREA, for allegedly discharging its waste into River Benue.

Addressing the media on the incident on Tuesday in Makurdi, the Corporate Communication and Public Relations Manager of the firm, Mr. Stephen Numbeve who attributed the incident to an unforseen accident apologised on behalf of the firm.

Numbeve who noted that the firm was a law abiding entity whose value chain benefits over 30,000 Nigerians explained that “in April, 2023, there was an accidental discharge of untreated effluent with sludge from the facility into the Benue River in Bezu Village our host community.

“The sludge from a by-product (bio-gas) was allowed to move into a ‘Saver Pit’ which got filled-up when the engineers had shutdown operations for the day; the sludge then spilled down the drains into the river without pre-treatment.

“It is important to make it clear that the said discharge was not a continuous one as being widely reported. It occurred just that moment while the facility’s ETP then was under a test run. We erred, we were sanctioned according to the environmental laws, our facility was sealed off by NESREA on 17th April for almost two weeks, but most importantly, we have learnt our lessons.”

The Corporate Communication Manager who lamented that the firm lost millions of Naira within the period it was shut said “after complying with stipulated conditions for unsealing in line with NESREA’s enforcement procedures, including conducting independent physicochemical analysis, ascertaining the functionality of ETP, payment of fines, our company was unsealed on 29th April, 2023 and we have resumed operations.

“Pure Biotech has a vision to become a leading environmental friendly company in Benue State and the North Central Nigeria. We are adopting the circular economy approach to waste management. Now, all solid and liquid wastes are converted into biogas, fertilizer, and even the treated wastewater is now being recycled. Nothing is to be discharged into the environment or river, anymore.

“Beside the incident, Pure Biotech is not discharging any effluent into the environment, river or any water body whatsoever. We have installed a state-ofthe-art ETP worth millions of dollars.

“Our ETP is functional and all liquid and solid wastes (sludge) are pre-treated, recycled and/or re-used. Our generators for lightings are being powered by bio-gas from the wastes manufactured at the ETP.

“Our company has completed our Environmental Impact Assessment, EIA, processes duly approved and are awaiting EIS certification by the Federal Ministry of Environment. We are also equipping our standard laboratory to ensure that products, effluent and air quality analysis, all meet SON, NESREA and international standards, respectively.”

Numbeve who also clarified that the firm is wholly owned by a Chinese, Mr. Liu Yangxi whose Nigerian name is Jerry Pure debunked rumours that Governor Samuel Ortom has a stake in the firm saying “he does not own any share in the company as many erroneously believed.”

He stated that the firm had also embarked on some Corporate Social Responsibilities, CSR, in its host community by providing water, schools and healthcare centre stressing that “80 percent of our workforce is from Benue State including the host commnunity and over 100 casual workers mainly youths from the host community are engaged daily.”