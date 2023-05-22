Makinde working to deliver mandate on quality healthcare – Aide

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

…as govt renovates 351 PHCs in Oyo

By Adeola Badru

The Special Adviser on Health and Chairperson Governor Seyi Makinde’s Primary Health Centre renovation steering committee, Dr. Funmi Salami, has said that the governor is assiduously working to deliver his mandate of quality healthcare to all citizens in the state through the renovation of 351 primary health care centers (one PHC per ward) to category 3 PHCs.

She made the disclosure on Monday, during the introduction of a new maintenance handbook for newly renovated/newly built primary healthcare centres in the state, which was held at the conference room of the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters, Secretariat, Ibadan.

According to her, the introduction of the handbook became necessary as a good maintenance culture, which she said, will extend the life of the infrastructure the state government is setting up.

She said: “A category 3 PHC has about 13 rooms with potable water and electricity. About 210 of these PHCs were renovated in His Excellency’s first tenure, and other PHCs will be completed to make up the remaining 351 PHCs.”

“Maintaining the PHCs in a proactive manner is critical to their functionality and longevity. This maintenance manual will assist in ensuring that end users regularly perform preventative maintenance.”

“We appreciate Lanocks Construction Company as well as Dominant Engineering for the execution of the project and their commitment towards ensuring faults are detected early and repaired.”

While explaining the reason behind the shortage of healthcare workers in the country, Dr. Salami argued that the development was as a result of brain drain and other factors, adding that: “Healthcare staff is essential to the functioning of PHCs. We received a mandate from His Excellency to think outside the box to staff our PHCs. We have had several stakeholder meetings.”