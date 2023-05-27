Makinde dissolves Management, Board of LAUTECH Hospital

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr Seyi Makinde, has dissolved the management and Board of Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso with immediate effect.

The Chairman, Transition and Inauguration Committee, Chief Segun Ogunwuyi, made this known in a statement in Ibadan.

Ogunwuyi said the governor urged them to submit all the government properties in their possession to the Transition Committee.

“I have the directive of the Executive Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency, Seyi Makinde, to inform you of the dissolution of the Management and Board of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology Teaching Hospital, Ogbomoso with effect from Friday, May 26, 2023.

“The Management and the Board of the Hospital are by this directive required to officially hand over and submit all government properties to the Transition and Inauguration Committee.

“His Excellency appreciates your tremendous contributions to the development of our dear state and wishes you success in your future endeavours,” Ogunwuyi said.