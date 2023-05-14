Make impact on needy in society, Okowa charges Christians

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta, on Sunday, charged Christians in the country to make positive impact on the lives of people in their communities through evangelism and philanthropy.

The governor gave the charge while speaking at a Thanksgiving Service to round off the second session of the 16th Synod of the Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, Diocese of Asaba, held at Saint Philip’s Anglican Church, West End, Asaba.

He said that beyond evangelism, the church of Christ must find ways to touch the needy and the poor so as to give encouragement to them and make them realise that the church also stood for the less-privileged.

According to him, Christians must continue to endure persecution as they go about touching and impacting lives the way Jesus Christ did. They should continue to strive to do the things that were expected of them as Christians.

“I truly want to thank God that He has made it possible for me to be here today with my wife at this last synod of the Anglican Communion that my family will be attending as the governor of Delta State.

“The church of Christ must, beyond evangelism, find ways to touch the needy and the poor for us to give encouragement to the world and to make them realise that the church also stands for the less privileged.

“We must continue to endure persecution as we go about touching and impacting lives the way our Lord Jesus did. We can continue to strive to do the things that we ought to do.

“Some times, you may not be the best preacher but the life that you live can cause others to truly embrace God,” Senator Okowa said.

He said that he was impressed with the projects embarked upon by the diocese in health and other sectors, assuring members of the church of the partnership of government in alleviating the plights of residents in various communities.

“A lot more can be done to impact on people and sustain the church of Christ in Asaba. I thank God for the various projects that the church has embarked upon in order to impact lives,” he added.

Okowa noted that stewardship was a virtue that every Christian must strive to imbibe just as Joshua, Moses, Daniel and others did in the Bible.

While saying that the synod was a platform to x-ray the impact of the church and ways to strategise on how to advance the gospel of Christ, he congratulated the diocese on the successful synod and urged the congregation and believers to uphold ideals that would make society better place for all.

In a letter from the diocese to the governor read by Revd. Canon Leslie Ogbewe, the church thanked the governor for an eventful and remarkable eight years in office coupled with his contributions to the growth of the diocese.

In a sermon, the Bishop of Ohaji/Egbema Diocese in Imo State, the Rt. Revd. Chidi Oparaojiaku said human being owed gratitude to God as He is the owner of everything on earth.

Bishop Okparajiaku pointed out that there was need to keep sin at bay as it dethroned mankind from the dominion it had at creation.

He said the rich man in the Bible did not go to hell because of his wealth but because he refused to share his wealth with the poor.

The Bishop called on those in authority and others blessed by God to use their privileged positions for the service of God and humanity, maintaining that every action on earth will either attract positive or negative consequences.

The highlight of the pservice was the presentation of gifts to the governor and his wife; the Deputy Governor-elect and his wife as well as Chief Nkem Okwuofu for their sustained commitment to the service of God and humanity.