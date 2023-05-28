Makayla Malaka releases new music under Mr Eazi’s empawa Africa

By Gabriel Olawale

Child sensation Makayla Malaka has just released her latest single “Not Likely” under emPawa Africa, a label owned by Banku crooner, Mr Eazi.

It will be recall, in August 2020, Mr Eazi made a tweet showing his excitement about the child sensation after she released her first studio album titled ‘Eight’ on her eight birthday. In his then tweet, he urged his fans to go stream the album.

It is exciting to discover that Makayla is still relevant and is currently releasing music under the Empawa platform where she is set to release her fourth studio album later in June this year.

Makayla Malaka, a 10-year-old artiste, started her music career at the age of 7 and released her first studio album Eight on her eighth birthday. So far, the rest is history and she has never looked back and has constantly released an album every year on June 27th which marks her birthday.

According to David Viter, when children are given the necessary tools to succeed they will succeed beyond their wildest dreams. This is the story of Makayla Malaka.

Her new single, ‘Not Likely’, dropped on Children’s Day, May 27th, 2023 along with a music video and it is available on all digital streaming platforms. You can follow her on @makaylasuperstar.