Magboh calls for collective support in Tinubu’s administration

By Chinonso Alozie

The President of the Nigerian Community in Turkey, Prince Emre Magboh, on Tuesday, assured the newly sworn-in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and his Vice, Kashim Shettima, of the support of members of the Nigerian community in Turkey.

He stated this in a statement made available to newsmen in Owerri, while joining other Nigerians to welcome Tinubu, as the 16th President of the country.

He, however, called on the new president to unite Nigeria with his policies and programs.

Magboh started by wishing Tinubu, “Best wishes for success as he takes up the responsibilities and challenges of his office to serve the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“As you resume office upon your responsibilities as the commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, I, Prince E. Magboh, and the entire Executive and members of the Nigerian Community Turkey assure you of our unalloyed support as we look forward to a renewed hope for a better Nigeria together.”

“We believe your victory and reign as the Commander-In-Chief will be imprinted positively in the lives of Nigerians as you assured “Renewed Hope. We pray that the Almighty grants you his grace to enable you to renew Nigeria to an enviable height.

“Once again congratulation, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu our 16th sworn-in President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, and his running mate, vice President Kashim Shettima,” Prince Magboh said.