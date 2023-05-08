Lulu-Briggs dismisses report of withdrawal from tribunal

By Davies Iheamnacho

The Governorship candidate of the Accord party in the just concluded elections in Rivers State, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs, has dismissed reports that he has withdrawn his suit before the Election Petitions Tribunal challenging the victory of Sir Siminialaye Fubara of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in the governorship polls.

Lulu-Briggs disclosed this in a statement in Port Harcourt, yesterday, by his Special Assistant on Media, Nia’Bari Fakae.

The candidate stated that he does not have the interest to withdraw his case against PDP’s victory from the tribunal, adding that the report was only mischievous.

He said: “We firmly refute the circulating rumours suggesting the withdrawal of Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs’s petition from the Election Tribunal. Contrary to these baseless claims, Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Accord (A) remain fully committed to pursuing their case before the Election Tribunal.

“Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and the Accord (A) would like to clarify that they have not withdrawn their petition, and any claims suggesting otherwise are mere rumours spread by detractors and their agents.”

He added that the party is steadfast in its commitment to upholding the principles of justice, fairness, and transparency in the electoral process, adding that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and his legal team are dedicated to presenting their case before the Election Tribunal and seeking a just resolution in accordance with the law.

However, Lulu-Briggs hinted that he had made an ex-parte application for an order for his legal team to serve all parties through substituted means, noting that the order was entered, Thursday.

“In reference to Petition No: EPT/RV/GOV/11/2023, filed by Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs and Accord as the petitioners/applicants against Siminalayi Fubara & 9 Ords, the case was brought before the tribunal on Thursday, May 4, 2023, for the hearing of an ex-parte application for service by substituted means. The motion was duly moved and granted as requested, signifying the continued pursuit of justice through legal channels,” he said.