LP raises alarm over plot to stop Otti’s inauguration, set up interim govt in Abia

By Steve Oko

The Labour Party has raised the alarm over alleged plot to stop the inauguration of the Abia Governor-elect, Dr Alex Otti, and set up an interim Government in the state.

Those behind the plot, according to the party are shopping for a kangaroo court order to stop Otti’s swearing- in on May 29.

This is coming barely 48 hours after reports of purported sacking of Otti by the Federal High Court sitting in Kano, but the court quickly denied ever sacking the Abia Governor-elect.

The alarm was contained in a statement jointly signed by the State Publicity Secretary of Labour Party, Njoku Jerry Ajike; and Otti’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ferdinand Ekeoma.

The statement accused some “elements in the ruling Peoples Democratic Party, PDP; and a chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC”, of masterminding the plot.

It, however, warned that the”sponsored acts of treason against Abia shall have severe consequences”.

Below is a full text of the statement made available to Vanguard in Umuahia”The Abia Labour Party and the Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, have uncovered yet another treasonable plot by agents of Abia State government on one hand, and a Chieftain of APC on the other, in connivance with some corrupt officials in INEC and the Judiciary to procure yet another tainted order from yet another court in the North purporting to have removed the Abia Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR.

“The felons behind these heinous acts would then proceed to collect a “Certificate of Return” from their allies in INEC to create confusion on May 29.

“Certain individuals from Abia who are working assiduously in secrete with both the PDP/Abia State Government and the APC Chieftain respectively, just recently boasted that Abia would have an Interim Government led by a Judge. Large amount of money in foreign currency stolen from Abia treasury has been set aside for this exercise.

“While we make bold to tell these enablers of anarchy that their plot is already doomed, we must also warn that these actions which represent a fulfilment of the threats made by agents of Abia State government to make the state ungovernable over their defeat at the last elections, would have severe consequences should the perpetrators refuse to stop and give peace a chance.

“It’s strange that the same elements who had since gone to the Tribunal to challenge the outcome of the election are no longer confident in following the route provided by the law, but have rather resorted to impunity that would disrupt the peace and security of our people and our state.

“Finally, the Abia Governor-Elect, Dr. Alex Otti and his party, the Labour Party wish to reassure Abians once again, that the divine mandate unanimously given to him and his party by Abians remains sacrosant, safe and secure; and that under no circumstance would these civilian coupists and criminal usurpers and interlopers be allowed to steal it.”

Meanwhile, efforts to get reactions from both the Abia State Government, and the PDP as well as the APC did not yield any fruit as the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Eze Chikamnayo; the APC Chairman, Dr Kingsley Ononogbu, did not pick calls put across to them even though they rang out.

They were yet to call back as at the time of filing this report.

PDP Spokesman, Amah Abraham was not accessible as calls put across to his phone was not connecting.