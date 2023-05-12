LP protest as Tribunal begins sitting on Edo elections

By Ozioruva Aliu, BENIN CITY

MEMBERS of the Labour Party (LP)in Edo State yesterday protested the inaugural sitting of the Edo State Elections Tribunal calling for justice as they alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not compile the full results for the House of Representatives for Uhunmwonde/Orhionmwon federal constituency.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, Blessing Agho said “We are here on behalf of our candidate, Musphy Imasuen. The Labour Party has about 2414 votes that were not collated by INEC and according to them, it was a mistake so we immediately wrote a letter to INEC on February 27th notifying the commission of the omission and they admitted that it was a mistake by their collating officer and they promised that during the supplementary election, the result will be added but unfortunately on the 15th Day of April supplementary election, INEC did not add the vote claiming that he was scared for his life and was being threatened by other political parties. They went on to declare the APC candidate as the winner whereas if they add the votes, LP will win.”

Meanwhile the Edo Election Petition Tribunal 1 (EPT1) in its inaugural meeting charged all parties before the Tribunal to be diligent, and avoid delays through filling unnecessary applications in the prosecution of their petitions.

Justice Yusuf Mohammed, Chairman of the 3-man led EPT1 gave the charge during the panel’s inaugural sitting in Benin City.

Justice Mohammed said that the duties of the tribunal is to consider and determine petitions filed before it by the various petitioners who he said are 15 in number.

He urged the parties to cooperate with the panel and always do the needful in order for the tribunal to dispose of all petitions within the constitutionally stipulated period judiciously and maintained that the tribunal would be sitting daily except on Sundays which would serve as a resting day for the week.

Justice Mohammed said that there are two panels constituted by the court of appeal to determine petitions filed before it, noting that the other panel would be inaugurated within the week.

“As a follow-up to the general elections conducted in February 25 and March 18, 2023, the honorable president of the court of appeal sets up this panel for us to come, sit and determine petitions that came out from the national and state house of assembly elections.

“Our duty is to hear and determine the petitions filed within 180 days as provided by the constitution. So, because of the number of petitions filed, the president of the court of appeal deemed it fit to send a second panel so that we will be able to dispose of all petitions within 180 days”, he said.