LP crisis extends to Anambra as Lamidi Apapa group sacks chairman, Eneh

Lamidi Apapa

*I remain state chairman – Emeh

By Vincent Ujumadu

The crisis rocking the national leadership of the Labour Party (LP) has reared its head in Anambra State, with Mr Peter Okoye saying he is the new chairman.

Speaking during a meeting with his executive members in Awka, Okoye said the former state chairman, Hon Ugochukwu Emeh has been removed.

According to him, Emeh was removed from attending the National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the party convened by the embattled national chairman, Mr Julius Abure.

But Emeh said he remains the state chairman of LP, accusing Okoye of trying to swindle unsuspecting members of the party.

Okoye told reporters: “I just held a meeting to enlighten members of my executive of what is happening at the national level in our great party.

“Labour party is still one. Our former national chairman, Barr Julius Abure was suspended due to forgery, perjury and criminal activities in our party.

“After Abure’s suspension, he went ahead and called an NEC meeting, which is contempt of court. So the resolution was everyone that attended the NEC meeting convened by him, except the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and his vice, all the senators-elect, House of Representatives members-elect, governor-elect and the House of Assembly members-elect, should be suspended.

“So in Anambra, I was appointed to replace the former chairman of the party, Hon Ugochukwu Emeh. He was one of those who attended the illegal NEC meeting in Asaba called by Abure. All the people here are new members of the executive and we will act for six months.

“We want to make it clear that the story surrounding Apapa is false. He is not being sponsored by Tinubu. Apapa is against the criminal activities happening in the party for a long time. He has been in the party for over 21 years. About N400 million is at stake and no one is talking about it.

“The party is not against Peter Obi, but we are here to fight the bad management style of Abure because no one is above the law.

“The N400 million we are talking about is party funds, which he (Abure) diverted to his own personal account.”

Reacting on his alleged removal, Emeh said Okoye and his group were out to swindle unsuspecting members of the party.

“I remain the state chairman of LP and I also urge members of the party to distance themselves from Okoye”, he said.